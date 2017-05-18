Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday May 18th, 2017

The death has occurred of Paul McGinn of Mulholland Avenue, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. 16th May 2017. Paul beloved son of the late Patrick and Martha née Hall and dear brother of Johnny (USA) and the late Rosie Shortt, Maura Devoy, Paddy, Gerard, Denis, and Josie McGee. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.50am to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McCormack (née Doherty) of Bohernamoe, Ardee

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her daughter Geraldine. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughters Maryrose, Margaret, Patricia, Elaine, Roisin, Catherine and Martha, sons Peter, Joseph, Richard, Patrick and John, brother Patsy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Winnie, Rose, Betty and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Friday evening at 6.15pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in Balapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to SMA Fathers.

May She Rest In Peace