Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday May 16th, 2017

The death has occurred of Rose Long (née Rice) of Grove Road, Carlingford

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hugh. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Bridget and Rosemary, sons Peter and William , daughters-in-law Josephine and Colleen, son-in-law Martin, and by Evelyn. Also by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Grove Road, Carlingford, from 3pm Tuesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Michael's Church, Carlingford, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Hal Sweeney of Rathnestin, Tallanstown

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. 14th May 2017. Hal much loved brother of Maisie Meehan, Shelia Magennis, Kitty Sherry, Evelyn Carolan, Gerard, Brendan and the late Anthony and PJ. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brother in law John, sisters in law Mary and Deirdre, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 11am on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.