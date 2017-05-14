Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday May 14th, 2017

The death has occurred of Catherine Kitty Brickell

Barrack Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home, Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Alice, sister May and brother Henry. Very deeply regretted by her loving cousins Lelia, Alice and Mary, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dealgan House Nursing Home, Oratory Chapel from Sunday afternoon 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am, driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret Fearon (née McElroy) of Proleek, Mountpleasant, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, following a long illness. Our heartfelt thanks to her wonderful carers, especially Briege and Nicola. Beloved wife of Tommy, adored mother of Angela (Magennis), Cathal and Alice (Hoey) and cherished nana of Niamh, Dónal, Ronan and Ellie. Margaret will be sadly missed and always remembered with love by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Angela (Dundalk) and Renee (Kenny, Maidstone) and brother Frankie (Savannah, Georgia, USA), sons-in-law Ciaran and Gerard, aunt Teasie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm on Saturday. Removal on Monday at 12.20pm, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre and Palliative Care c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May She Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Nicholas Rogan of Commons Road, Dromiskin

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 13th May 2017. Nicky, beloved brother of May (Edinburgh) the late Jane and Dermot and the late nephew Pat. Deeply regretted by his nephews Eamon and Dermot, niece Margaret, and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Peter's Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Mass at 11 o'cllock. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Tony Shields of Woodview Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Kathleen (Fr. Murray Park) and brother of Margaret, Martina and Pat. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposng at Quinn's Funeral Home from 2pm-7pm on Sunday. Funeral Liturgy on Monday in the Funeral Home at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Walton (née Mc Dermott), Isle of Man and formerly of Dowdallshill, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Belfast City Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Brian and Kitty, sister Nellie. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, son Ian, daughters Gaele and Karol, brother Hugh, sister Marie Conlon, son in-law Alan, grandchildren Harry, Alfie and Summer, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk from Monday, 15th May, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am proceedingon foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium Dublin at 1.30pm.

May She Rest In Peace

As per Margaret's wishes, no black clothing to be worn at her funeral, please.