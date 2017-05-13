Deaths in Dundalk, Saturday May 13th, 2017

The death has occurred of Bernie Wiseman (née Murden) of Sandfield Gardens, Sandy Lane Blackrock and formerly of The Laurels, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Dealgan Nursing Home. Bernie, beloved wife of Johnny and loving mother of Kieran, Aidan, Ronan, Niall, Shane, Fiona, Orna and Sinéad. Very deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons and daughters in-law, 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother in-law Alec Wiseman, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Sandfield Gardens, Sandy Lane, Blackrock, from Saturday 2pm to 9pm and Sunday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.15pm, driving to her late residence, The Laurels, then proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Cortage will proceded on foot to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

May She Rest In Peace.

House private for family members on Monday morning.



The death has occurred of Francis Richard (Dick) Delany of Tuites Lane, Blackrock

Suddenly at home. 12th May 2017. Dick, beloved husband of Una née Coffey and dear father Frank, Steve, Valerie and Derek and dear grandfather of Kate, Lily, Hannah, Ben, Louie and Molly brother of Mary Hart and the late Una Gorham. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday afternoon at 12.45pm to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of William (Willie) Farrelly of Riverstown, Ardee

Beloved husband of the late Molly Farrelly. He will be sadly missed by his 6 loving daughters, Betty, Rose, Mary, Joan, Bernadette and Patricia, sons-in-law, his 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm until 9pm tonight, Friday, and on Saturday from 12.00 noon until 9.00 pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.15am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery.