Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday May 10th, 2017

The death has occurred of Mick Drumgoole of Knockabbey, Louth Village

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Martina and Joan, sons-in-law Robert and Jason, brothers Peter, Pat, Tom and Tony, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dean, Shane, Arron and Aimee, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Gray of Willow Grove, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Cecilia (nee Laverty) and dear father of Dymphna (McArdle), Seán, Ursula (Skelton) and Michelle (Quinlan).

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Darren, Niamh, Jeannette, Christopher, Elliot, Alexandra, Eve, Jack and Joshua, great-grandchildren Seán James, Naoise, Ailbhe and Cillian, sisters Kathleen (McGuill, Manchester) and Eileen (Markey, Seatown), brother Noel (Wales)., cousins Rita (McCarron) and Brendan (Hearty), daughter-in-law Andrea, sons-in-law JJ, Jeremy and Viny, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Angela Connor formerly of Mountbagnal, Riverstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Daughters of Charity, Dementia Unit, St. Joseph's Centre, Clonsilla. Beloved daughter of Thomas John and Mary and dear sister of Briege (McCloskey), Ann (Murphy), Phyllis (Martin), Patricia (Hanlon), Bernie (O'Reilly), Miriam (McBride), Olive (Curran), Thomas, Patrick, Joseph and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her sister (Phyllis Martin, Monksland, Carlingford) from 12 noon to 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Unit, St. Joseph's Centre c/o Quinn's Funeral Home.

May She Rest In Peace

House Private on Thursday Morning Please.

The death has occurred of Tom Mulholland of Knockatavey, Knockbridge

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family 9th May 2017. Tom, beloved husband of Dympna née Mc Ardle and dear father of Colm, Claire Callan and Kevin and loving grandfather of Ava, and brother of Miriam, Paddy, Patricia, Michael and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Debbie and Alicia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to North Louth Hospice.

May He Rest in Peace.

House private on Thursday morning please.