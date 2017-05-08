Deaths in Dundalk, Monday May 8th, 2017

The death has occurred of Anne Casey (née Williams) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family at home. 7th May 2017. Anne, beloved wife of the late Sean and dear mother of Paul, Iain and Colin and devoted grandmother of Sarah, Éadaoin, Hannah, Michael, Conor and Aoife and mother in law of Therese, Joyce and Brianán and sister of Christobel Clifford, Paddy Williams, and Mary Coburn. Deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren, daughters in law, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 11am on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Christy Flynn of St. Mary's Drumcar and formerly of Ballinadrimna, Athboy, Meath

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of St. Mary's, Drumcar, Dunleer, Co. Louth. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Madeline, and his sister Ann (Behan). Sadly missed by his loving brothers Brian and Tom, sisters Moira and Cepta, sister-in-law and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, all the staff and residents of St. Mary's.

Reposing at his home, Broomfield Garden, House 1, St. Mary's, this Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Drumcar, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Dympna's Cemetery, Kildalkey, Co. Meath. Arriving at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Mary's Drumcar or Palliative Care.

May He Rest In Peace