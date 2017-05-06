Deaths in Dundalk, Saturday May 6th, 2017

The death has occurred of Elsie Alderson of Saint Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully on Friday 5th May 2017. Predeceased by her parents George and Mary-Brigid, brothers Georgie and Peter, sisters Ollie, Marie and Kathleen, Very deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, cousins, grand-nephews and nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence 32 Saint Nicholas' Avenue from 11am on Saturday morning. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral cortage will proceed on foot to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

May She Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Brayden of Rock Court, Blackrock and Sandycove, Dublin

Peacefully in St James's Hospital, surrounded by his family. 4th May 2017. Chris, dearest and beloved husband of Irene née Keenan, loving and devoted father of Justin, Owen and Róisín and loving son of Ken (Willian Kenneth) and Alma and brother of Stephen, David and the late Caroline. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, parents, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Followed by a blessing at the Columburial Wall in Haggardstown Cemetery. Cremation Private. Family flowers only.

May He Rest In Peace.