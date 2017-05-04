Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday May 4th, 2017

The death has occurred of James Carroll of Anglesea Terrace, Greenore

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Rafferty). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sisters Mary and Pauline, brothers-in-law Johnny and Brendan, sisters-in-law Sheila and Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 6.30pm on Wednesday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Siobhan Toner (née Hughes) of Sheeptown Road, Newry and Dundalk

Peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital. Beloved wife of Kevin and darling mother of Treasa. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle.

Siobhan's remains will repose at her home from 4pm Wednesday until removal on at 1pm, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.