Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday May 3rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Ailish Daly (née O'Brien) of 144 Sliabh Breagh, Ardee

Peacefully in her home following a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband Joe, and her eight children, Jean, Joseph, Sean, Annamarie, Pat, Bernard, Robert and Catriona. Sons-in-law Pat Bowler, Declan Brennan, Gary Marmion and daughters-in-law Patricia, Jennifer, Mary and Caroline. Grandchildren, Patrick, James, John, Joanne, Jennifer, Jessica, Roseanne, John-Paul, Samantha, Sean, Nathan, Rachael, Mark, Rebecca, Brian, Rory, Michael, Bernard, Aaron, Cillian, Dean, Connor, Alannah, Evan and Adam and eleven great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brothers Sean and Pat and sisters, Ena Higgins, Olive Keely, Eileen Kane and Mary Corrigan. As well as a host of nephews and nieces who will cherish her memory forever. Ailish was preceded in death by her daughter Mary, parents Patrick and Kathleen O'Brien and her brother Shamie.

Her remains will repose in the family home on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. House private on Thursday morning. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations, if desired, to Hospice Homecare, c/o Ferdia Funeral Services.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Hamill (née Taffe) of Carrickrobin, Kilkerley

Peacefully in the tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Reposing at her daughter Regina Litchfield's residence Plaster Kilkerley from 6pm today, Tuesday till 10pm and again tomorrow, Wednesday from 11am till 10pm. Removal Thursday morning to the Church of the Immuclate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for 11am Funeral Mass burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private Thursday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dealgan House Nursing Home

Mary beloved wife of the late Owen. Much loved mother of Anne Woods, Mary O'Connor, Gerard, Regina Litchfield, sadly missed by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Sarah Ryan (née Conlon) of New Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth Co. Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Denis, sons Denis and Francis (in infancy), parents Frank and Catherine. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Teresa Byrne, son David, sisters Kathleen Lennon and Nuala Morgan, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Sean, Denise, Megan, Niall and Chloe, sister-in-law Olive Conlon, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Wednesday and Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am driving to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace