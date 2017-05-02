Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday May 2nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Charles Vincent Brackenbury of Ashbrook, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth, his twin brother Thomas and Francis. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Edna (nee Mc Coy), (Barrack St,) sons Tony and Vinny, daughter Lorraine, sister Betty, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Paula and Anita, grandchildren David, Jonathan, Leanne, Jamie, Cameron and Kaelum, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Lorraine, Broughton Street, Dundalk, from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May He Rest In Peace

No Flowers Please by Family Request. Donations if desired to The Dogs Trust.

The death has occurred of Maibre Donnelly Conlon (née Hughes) of Carlingford and Crossmaglen, Armagh

Peacefully in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Pat and adored mum of Annamarie, Padraig, Gary, John, Kenneth, Zelda, Alma and Glenda. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, brother Seán, grandchildren Courtney, Clodagh, Aaron, Raymond, Finbar, Kalvin, Trinity, Roan, Amy and Conor, great-grandchildren Miah and Caelan, sons-in-law Felix, David, Stephen, Derek and Davie, daughter-in-law Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 5 St. Oliver’s Park, Carlingford from 2pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday at 10am, to St. Michael’s Church, Carlingford, arriving for Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Irish Kidney Association c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Wednesday morning, please

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John-Mel Sheils formerly of Woodley Park, Kilmacud, Dublin and Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Carlingford Nursing Home, Co. Louth. John, beloved husband of the late Abbie (nee Reidy), formerly of Woodley Park, Kilmacud, Dublin 14. Very deeply regretted by his loving sister Grace Vallely - Matthews, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and dear friends.

​Reposing at the residence of his sister Grace, St. Mary's, Fairgreen, Dundalk, from 2pm on Tuesday afternoon. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery,

House Private on Wednesday Morning.

May He Rest In Peace