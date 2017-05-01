Deaths in Dundalk, Monday May 1st, 2017

The death has occurred of Maibre Donnelly Conlon (née Hughes) of Carlingford and Crossmaglen, Armagh

Peacefully in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Pat and adored mum of Annamarie, Padraig, Gary, John, Kenneth, Zelda, Alma and Glenda. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, brother Seán, grandchildren Courtney, Clodagh, Aaron, Raymond, Finbar, Kalvin, Trinity, Roan, Amy and Conor, great-grandchildren Maya and Caylen, sons-in-law Felix, David, Stephen and Derek, daughter-in-law Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 5 St. Oliver’s Park, Carlingford from 2pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday at 10am, to St. Michael’s Church, Carlingford, arriving for Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Irish Kidney Association c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

House private on Wednesday morning, please



The death has occurred of Charles Crossan Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Parnell Park Dundalk

Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Cathal, daughter Kate and her partner Daniel, granddaughter Hannah, brother Patrick, sisters Fidelma, Ailish and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his mother Catherine (Kitty), father Charles and sister Veronica.

Removal to Glasnevin Crematorium on Tuesday afternoon (2nd May) arriving for a Service of Remembrance at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.