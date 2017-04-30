Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday April 30th 2017

The death has occurred of Charles Crossan

Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Parnell Park Dundalk

Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Cathal, daughter Kate and her partner Daniel, granddaughter Hannah, brother Patrick, sisters Fidelma, Ailish and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his mother Catherine (Kitty), father Charles and sister Veronica.

Removal to Glasnevin Crematorium on Tuesday afternoon (2nd May) arriving for a Service of Remembrance at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Smith River Street, Newry / Omeath

Peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital. Father of Barry and Roisin.

Funeral arrangements later.

Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, partner Fiona and the entire family circle.

May he rest in peace.