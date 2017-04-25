Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday April 25th, 2017

The death has occurred of Micheal (Mick) Hughes of Kilcock, Kildare and Ardee

Peacefully, at home. Beloved son of Mary and the late Pat and brother of Bríd (Anglin), Willie and Patricia (Walsh). Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces Deirdre, Niamh, Sinead and Sarah, nephew Kevin, brothers-in-law Dermot and Anthony, sister-in-law Trish, his friends in Rockfield, Ardee and North East Services, St. John of God, Drumcar, aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his home, Branganstown, Kilcock on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheridan (née Markey) of 101 Cloneen Drive, Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Patsy, loving mother of Páraic, Colm, Ciarán, Mairéad and Fintan and grandmother of the late Oisín. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, daughters-in-law, Dana, Clodagh and Carmel, son-in-law Patrick, cherished grandchildren Cormac, Emer, Clíona, Eoin, Ava, Orlaith, Niamh, Conn, sisters Maureen, Ailís, brother Tommy, neices, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday afternoon between 2pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am walking to the Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Thereafter to St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Jack & Jill foundation.

A donation box will be placed at the back of church.

Margaret’s wishes were no black clothing be worn at her Funeral to celebrate her life.

May She Rest In Peace