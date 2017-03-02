Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday March 2nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Joan Breen (née Russell) of Crossabeigh, Knockbridge

Peacefully surrounded by her family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 1st March 2017. Joan, beloved wife of David and dear mother of Conor, Darren, and Niall and sister of Marion, Breda, Betty, Bernard, Larry, Pat and Richard. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 11am until 9pm on Thursday morning. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Hergahty (née Myers) of Mendham, New Jersy, U.S.A. and formerly of Fatima Park and Castletown Cottages, Dundalk

Died peacefully after a short illness on 1st February 2017, aged 52, at Morristown Medical Center, Mendham New Jersey, Trish is predeceased by her mother Beatrice B, and brother John, Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dion, sons Dylan, Ryle and Rhys, dad Paddy Myers, brothers Albert and Jimmy, sisters Caroline Mc Cabe and Sandra Tuite, her dear friend Liza Bautista, extended family, relatives and friends in both the U.S. and her home town of Dundalk.

A Memorial Mass for Patricia will be held on Saturday afternoon 4th March 2017 at 1pm In The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Chrin, Dundalk ''All Welcome''

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Moore of Seacrest Manor, Lower Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the Louth Co. Hospital, formerly of Oliver Plunkett Park and Market Street, Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents William and Catherine, brothers Paddy, Gerry and Liam, sisters Rosie, Hanna, Vera and Rena. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sister Frances Carr, nephew Paul and his wife Marie, and there children Ronan, Naoise and Sophie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of her nephew Paul Carr, Seacrest Manor, Lower Point Road, from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am (driving) to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.