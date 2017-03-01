Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday March 1st, 2017

The death has occurred of Val Brennan of Rathneety, Knockbridge

Val Brennan, Rathneety, Knockbridge, Dundalk. Peacefully at home on his 90th Birthday. 28th February 2017. Val beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) née Kieran, and dear father of Patricia Mc Cabe, Noel, Fintan, Angela Mc Ginn, John, Tom, Jim, Robert and Dermot and brother of Eugene (San Francisco), Margaret (San Francisco) and Michael (New York). Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, John Carroll, sisters-in-law Sheila and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Noel's home, Rathneety, Knockbridge from 7pm on Tuesday evening and from 11am on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Murphy of Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Dundalk

Peacefully at Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Sarah and brother-in-law Mick O'Neill (Dublin). Very deeply regretted by his beloved sisters Mary and Briege, nieces Breda and Helen and nephews Mike and Tony. Also by Gavin and Dorothy Murphy and children Annamarie and Michael, his grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of Gavin and Dorothy Murphy, Castletowncooley from 5.00pm Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.20am, proceeding on foot, to St. Anne's Church, Mullaghbuoy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lordship.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Smyth of 31 Troy Park, Culmore Road, Derry City and formerly of Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Altnagelvin Hospital and surrounder by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una, his children Roisin, Shaun and Gavin, son-in-law Edna, daughters-in-law Maureen and Margaret and much adored grandchildren Sarah, Eimear, Byran and Noel.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot today Tuesday 28th February at 4.00pm going to his home. Funeral on Thursday morning 2nd March leaving his home at 9.45am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o any family member. Family time please from 9.00pm - 11.00am.

May He Rest In Peace