Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday February 28th, 2017

The death has occurred of Peggy Connolly (née Dullaghan) of 7 Regina Park, Jonesboro, Armagh and Louth

Formerly of Ballymakellet, Ravensdale. Wife of the late Barney and beloved mother of Edward, Noel, Christine, Irene and the late Paul. Dear sister of Don, Thomas, Eddie and Bridie.

Reposing in her late residence until removal on Wednesday, 1st March, at 11.15am for 12 noon requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Smith of Shrewsbury Manor, Greenhills, Drogheda and Dundalk

Following a road traffic accident. Andrew (Andy), beloved second eldest son of David and Pauline. Very sadly missed by his loving mam, dad, brothers Kris, Garry, Kyle and Kaylem, sister Marianne, grandad John and nana Theresa (Healy), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his Home from 3pm until 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Boland (née Crossan) of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Mater Hospital Dublin, 26th February 2017. Elizabeth beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Alison Mc Fadden (Letterkenny) and Michael and grandmother of Taylor Beth and Flynn and sister of Pat (England), Briege Quigley, Joseph and the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, son-in-law, sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Briege's home, 28 St. Nicholas Avenue, from 6pm until 9pm on Monday and from 11am until 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace