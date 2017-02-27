Deaths in Dundalk, Monday February 27th, 2017

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Boland (née Crosson) of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Mater Hospital Dublin. 26th February 2017. Elizabeth (Dundalk Credit Union) beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Alison Mc Fadden (Letterkenny) and Michael, and grandmother of Taylor Beth and Flynn and sister of Pat (England), Briege Quigley, Joseph and the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, son in law, sister, brothers, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nollaig Callan of Tullyallen and Dunleer

The death has occurred of Nollaig Callan, 7 Cnoc Na Greine, Tullyallen and late of Church View, Dunleer, suddenly at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Nollaig, beloved daughter of the late Harry and Maisie. Predeceased by her sister Brenda, loving sister of Carol, Kate, Maria and PJ. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sisters and brother, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Terry, nephews, nieces, community and staff Saint Mary's Drumcar, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at the home of her sister and brother-in-law Maria and Terry Hynes, 110 Brookville Park, Drogheda, from 12 noon until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace