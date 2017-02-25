Deaths in Dundalk, Saturday February 25th, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Mc Peake née Mc Cambridge, St. Martin's, Dublin Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk.

Peacefully in the Beacon Hospital, after a short illness. 24th February 2017. Mary, beloved wife of the late Henry and dear mother of Siobhan, Conor and Eamon. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother J.J., sisters Ena, Sr. Annie, and Gemma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45am to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Esther Lawlor (née Clarke) of Dunbin Little, Knockbridge and formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Predeceased by her husband Eddie and daughter Aideen, Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon, Peter, Eric, Edward and Clinton, daughter Lorraine Cassidy, brother Henry, sister Ann Clarke, son and daughters in-law, grand-children, great-grand-children and great-great- grand-daughter, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of her son Clinton, Dunbin Little, Knockbridge, from Sunday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace