Deaths in Dundalk, Friday February 24th, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Flanagan (née Freeman) of Willow Grove, Carrick Road, Dundalk and Castlerea, Roscommon

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Joseph’s, Ardee. Beloved wife of the late Enda and dear mother of Joe, Marty, Enda, Gerard and Gabriel. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson Mossy, sisters Maureen and Angela, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Seán and Mattie.

Reposing at home from 3.30pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Haggardstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s, Ardee.

May She Rest in Peace

House private on Saturday

The death has occurred of Esther Lawlor (née Clarke) of Dunbin Little, Knockbridge and formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Predeceased by her husband Eddie and daughter Aideen, Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon, Peter, Eric, Edward and Clinton, daughter Lorraine Cassidy, brother Henry, sister Ann Clarke, son and daughters in-law, grand-children, great-grand-children and great-great- grand-daughter, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of her son Clinton, Dunbin Little, Knockbridge, from Sunday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Sonya McDonagh of Ashling Park, Coxes Demesne, Dundalk and Bessbrook, Armagh

Peacefully at home on 21st February 2017. Sonya much loved mother of Dean, Shannon and Morgan and grandmother, Amelia, Erika and Eoin, and dear daughter of Marie and the late Patrick and dear sister of Patrick, Sabrina, Gemma and the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Gemma's home, 576 Ashling Park from 10.30am on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nick) Slevin of Woodtown, Drumconrath, Meath and Ardee

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nick) Slevin, Woodtown, Drumconrath, Co. Meath, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the care of the Staff at Moorehall Nursing Home, Ardee. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Peggy, nieces Margaret, Patricia, Anna, Noeleen and Mary. Sadly missed by his sister, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge Oratory on Friday from 2 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Holy Cross, Lobinstown, arriving for Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace