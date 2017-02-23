Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday February 23rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Conor Breen of Carn Road, Killeavy, Armagh and Avenue Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his family. Conor (McDonough and Breen Solicitors Dundalk), much loved husband of Mary née O' Malley, and dear father of Niall, Cliodhna, Mollie, Lucy, Jack, and Harry, and son of Patrick and the late Cecelia, and brother of Miriam Meagher, (Bettystown), Susan Moore (Drogheda), Gerard, Paul, and David. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, father, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home Carn Lodge from 2pm on Friday. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St Joseph's Church, Meigh, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Briege Doyle (née McEneaney) of Drive One, Muirhevnamor and formerly of Rathmore Cottages, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Brian and Maura and sister Catherine (in infancy). Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin, Garrett and John, daughters Bernie Rice, Aileen Doyle and Catherine Mullen, former husband Gary, brothers Tommy, Paddy, Johnny, Brian and Jim, sisters Loyola Bellew and Bernie Cunningham, sons and daughters in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, uncle Sean Greene, cousins, nephews, nieces, her decicated carers Imelda and Theresa, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence Drive One, Muirhevnamor from Friday morning 11am to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Kilkerley Cemetery.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joseph Hunt of Omeath and Phibsborough, Dublin

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Winnie, daughter Pauline, sons David and Ray, son-in-law James and grandsons Luke and Danny. Also by his loving sister Carmel and brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Dixon's Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Dundalk on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11:30am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Funeral Mass at 12:30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Sonya McDonagh of Ashling Park, Coxes Demesne, Dundalk

Peacefully at home on 21st February 2017. Sonya much loved mother of Dean, Shannon and Morgan and grandmother, Amelia, Erika and Eoin, and dear daughter of Marie and the late Patrick and dear sister of Patrick, Sabrina, Gemma and the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Kevin Murray of Coolcreedan, Louth Village

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Margaret and father of Tricia and Harry. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Kevin, Imogen, Shóna, Declan, Yseult and Che, brothers Danny, Gerard and John, sisters Tricia and Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Henry and Pat.

Reposing at home from 6pm on Wednesday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace

House Private