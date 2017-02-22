Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday February 22nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Rita McGeough of 23 Fairview, Forkhill and formerly Brooke Street, Dundalk

Loving wife of the late Jim McGeough, much adored mother of Ann, Pauline, Rita, Pat, Nuala, Jim, Peter, Niall, Fiona and Ciara, and treasured Granny and Great-Granny. Passed away on 21st February 2017. The wake will be held in Rita's home with funeral Mass taking place in St Oliver Plunkett's Chapel, Forkhill, on Thursday 23rd February, at 12 noon, with burial in St Mary's Graveyard, Mullaghbawn.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Cecilia Walsh (née Joy) of The Village, Moorehall, Ardee/ Cavan/Tipperary

Peacefully at her home on her birthday. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John, daughters Jacqueline Wadden, Wicklow and Joy Courtney, Ardee, sons Barry, Trim and John, Dublin, sisters Maura and Kitty, brother Rev. Fr. Larry, daughters-in-law Orla and Hilda, sons-in-law Dermot and Jim, grandchildren Chelsea, Karl, Oisìn, Ella, Cian, Aoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning for Removal.

May She Rest In Peace