Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday February 21st, 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas Daniel (Dan) Costello of Ealing, London, formerly Louth Village

It is with loving regret that the death of Thomas Daniel (Dan) Costello will be celebrated in Ealing Abbey, London at 10.30am on the 21st February 2017. Dan passed away peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital on 1st February 2017.

He is deeply loved and missed by his wife Margaret, children, Karen, Debbie and Peter, his sister Stella, all his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Cecilia Walsh (née Joy) of The Village, Moorehall, Ardee, / Cavan Town / Emly, Tipperary / Trim, Meath / Wicklow

Peacefully at her home on her birthday. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John, daughters Jacqueline Wadden, Wicklow and Joy Courtney, Ardee, sons Barry, Trim and John, Dublin, sisters Maura and Kitty, brother Rev. Fr. Larry, daughters-in-law Orla and Hilda, sons-in-law Dermot and Jim, grandchildren Chelsea, Karl, Oisìn, Ella, Cian, Aoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later