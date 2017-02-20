Deaths in Dundalk, Monday February 20th, 2017

The death has occurred of Ted Corcoran of Ashgrove, Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Beacon Hospital. 19th February 2017. Ted, beloved husband of Bridie and much loved father of Bridget Lowndes, Annie Carr, Caroline Moran, Colleen, Farnon, Ted and the late Kathy, Kelly-Ann, baby Peter. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sons in law, brothers Pat and Sean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 12.40pm to Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donation to the Irish Cancer Society.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Joe McNamee of Drumbilla Cross, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Husband of the late Margaret and beloved father of Martin, Joe Jr, Seamus, Mary and Angela. Brother of Brendan and Patricia O'Dempsey.

Now reposing at his late residence, Drumbilla Cross, Kilcurry, Dundalk until removal at 10:15am on Monday 20th for 11am requiem mass in St Brigid's Church, Kilcurry. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please and thank you. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Palliative Care Service Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Philomena Nolan (née McGivern) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee.

Predeceased by her husband John. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Paddy, sister Betty Mc Givern, daughter in-law Kathy, grandchildren Mark, Jeremy, Triona, Anna and David, great-grandchildren Ellen, Eiljah, Kayla, Elahla, Sahila, Zariah, Naveen, Shay, Jediah, and Josiah, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, nieghbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Paddy, 205 Ard Easmuinn, from Monday morning 11am to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am, proceeding on foot, to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace