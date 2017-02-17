Deaths in Dundalk, Friday February 17th, 2017

The death has occurred of James (Jemmy) Neary of Mullagh, Whiterath, Dromiskin

Suddenly in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 15th February 2017. Jemmy, beloved husband of Carmel née Merrigan and dear father of Declan, Paul, Cora, James and dear grandfather of Edward, Georgina, Stephen, Michaela, Amy, Emma, Tony, Christopher, James, Grace and the later Joseph and great-granddaughter Holly. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son James' home, Mullagh, Whiterath, from 2pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Peter's Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Martin Joseph Turley of 17 laurence St., Drogheda and Ardee

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Ardee, Co Louth. Survived by his wife Agatha, sons Louis and John and daughter Dominique, all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Nursing Home on Friday from 2pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in St Peter’s Church, West St., Drogheda, followed by private cremation. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in St Peter’s Cemetery, Drogheda.

May he Rest in Peace. House Private.

The death has occurred of Lily Corrigan (née McGrory) of Kilsaran, Castlebellingham

Peacefully in her 96th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee. Lily, beloved wife of the late Jim, mother of the late Margaret, grandmother of the late Jonathan and mother-in-law of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lillian (McEvoy) and Bernadette (Mullarkey), sons-in-law Joseph and Eamon, grandsons Stephen and James, granddaughters Nicola, Joanne and Margaret, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, brothers Tommy and Mickey, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Lillian and Joe McEvoy, Dunleer, from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations to a charity of your choice.

May She Rest In Peace.