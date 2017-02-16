Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday February 16th, 2017

The death has occurred of Jeannette Kane (née Reid) of De La Salle Crescent, Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Jeannette will be sadly missed by her loving husband Ollie, her children Mary, Olivia, Charles, Rosarii, Oliver, Bernie, Áine, Trudy and Claire, her loving grandchildren, sister Kathleen, surviving brothers Michael and Patsy, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jeannette will repose in her residence on Friday from 1pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards to Ballapousta Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) O'Donnell of Baldoyle, Dublin and Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Bon Secours Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Fiona, Jacqueline, Patricia and Kevin. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Gavin, Melissa, Luke-Huynh, Charlotte-Hue, Rían and Emily-Quyen, brothers Hugh and Jim, sister Helen, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Noreen, sister-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Ron, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the family home from 4pm-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Seagrange, Baldoyle, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

May He Rest in Peace