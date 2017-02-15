Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday February 15th, 2017

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) O'Donnell of Baldoyle, Dublin and Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Bon Secours Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Fiona, Jacqueline, Patricia and Kevin. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Gavin, Melissa, Luke-Huynh, Charlotte-Hue, Rían and Emily-Quyen, brothers Hugh and Jim, sister Helen, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Noreen, sister-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Ron, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the family home from 4pm-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Seagrange, Baldoyle, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

May He Rest in Peace