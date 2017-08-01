Launch of new Dundalk heroes project in county museum

Community

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Launch of new Dundalk heroes project in county museum
The County Museum in Dundalk will tomorrow launch the first phase in a series of outdoor banners highlighting Dundalk heroes and their internationally recognised contribution to their chosen area.
The ‘Our Local Heroes’ project is led by Dundalk Tidy Towns in association with The County Museum, Dundalk.
It takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) August 2 nd , 2017 at 12noon