Stabannon Ladies GFC seeking new manager

Stabannon Ladies GFC are currently seeking applications for the position of Senior Manager for 2018.

Applicants must be suitably qualified by having, or be in the process of obtaining, the following minimum requirements

- Code of Ethics

- Foundation Course

- Level 1 Coaching Course

- Garda Vetting

- Previous managerial experience with ladies teams is desirable but not essential.

Applications please by email to Carol Cluskey, Secretary, Stabannon Ladies GFC.

Email: Stabannon.louth@lgfaclubs.ie

All applications including your CV must be received on or before Monday 20th November 2017. The duration of the position will be discussed with the successful applicant.

If you would like to get further information in relation to club in advance of submitting your application please call Teresa Hanratty on 087 4173301.

Stabannon Ladies GFC were set up in 1992 and are current Louth County Senior Champions, a title the club has held for the last three years. In 2017, the club completed the double by winning the Senior Championship and League and also winning for the first time the Nicola Barry Memorial Tournament.