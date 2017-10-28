Grading Excellence at Dundalk Karate Club

Celebrations all round for numerous members of Dundalk Karate who recently graded.

After completing a number of courses with CARA and having talked and researched into the field of All Inclusive Karate with numerous fellow Karate-Ka and having the support of family and friends, Head of Dundalk Karate, Sensei Mary Marcus 2nd Dan, took a leap of faith and set up this very successful All Inclusive Karate Class, specifically catering for anyone with additional needs.

Sensei Marcus, after numerous weeks of training and getting to know her students, set all students attending her Tuesday class a challenge. Grading. Normally when any member of Dundalk Karate thinks of Grading, they think of all the hard work and dedication that is demanded of them, and for these very dedicated students, this was never a problem. Each member who attends the All Inclusive Karate Classes, thrived and never missed a class and when it came time to actually turning up for Grading, they never hesitated for one second but gave it 100%.

Afterwards Sensei Marcus said: “Seeing each and every one stand in front of me and complete whatever was asked of them, without fault, was just amazing. I have never been so proud of a group of very talented and dedicated Karate-Ka. Congratulations to each and every one, OSS.”

If you would like any further information on Dundalk Karate and it’s All Inclusive Karate Classes, you can contact Sensei Marcus on 086 353 1625 orkaratequeen@live.com