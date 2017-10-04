LETTER: 'Fermanagh's loss is Louth's gain'

A Fermanagh GAA supporter has sent this letter to The Democrat lamenting Fermanagh's loss and Louth's gain regarding the Wee County's recent appointment of Pete McGrath.

'An open letter to Peter McGrath'

Dear Peter

We write to express what the vast majority of the GAA community in Fermanagh are at present feeling about the manner of your departure as GAA football manager of our county.

Let’s express our feelings simply. We are ashamed, we are disgusted and we wish to give you a heartfelt apology for what has happened.

Peter, you are recognised as one of nature’s gentlemen. You have won two All-Irelands with Down. We rejoiced when you accepted the managerial post in Fermanagh and you travelled all the way from Rostrevor two and three times a week, often in the most inclement weather, giving of your time and expertise on the windy, wet and cold slopes of Lissan.

We are living in an era when part of the GAA managerial package almost invariably involves financial reward. Yet it is widely known that you made no demands, financial or otherwise, and did everything from the goodness of your heart for the benefit of the county and for your love of Gaelic Football. Rest assured that in moving into the future the County Board will realise how much they should have valued these qualities.

Your record of success marks you down as one of the great GAA managers. But here in Fermanagh it has become increasingly obvious that you were let down by a handful of people agitating from within the squad and a pusillanimous County Board. But please do not feel hurt by what has happened, because the people of Fermanagh appreciate what you have done, your selflessness, dignity and expertise.

We hope you will know that the actions of a few do not represent the feelings of the many. We thank you for your years with us and we wish you every happiness and success in the future. Fermanagh’s loss is Louth’s gain.

Go n-eiri an bothair leat a Pheadair

With renewed apologies and good wishes

A Fermanagh GAA family