Dundalk pair Kelly and Marmion win Motocross titles

There was success for both Kilcurry riders, Seán Kelly and Gary Marmion, at the weekend's end of season Motocross race in Vernamount, Co. Cork.

After 17 years on the circuit, Kelly claimed victory in the Grade A MX1 Motocross Championship.

While Marmion took the spoils in the Grade B competition, completing a 'Kilcurry one-two' in the process.

Both are members of part of Dundalk & District Motocross Club.