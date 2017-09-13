Friary 5k going ahead this evening

The Friary Girls School are hosting a 5k run this evening, starting at 6:30pm.

A big crowd is expected with the Friary Youth Centre opening at 5pm

An Athletics Ireland approved race, all runners, joggers and walkers will be fully chipped for the race.

Entry this evening is €15 with the funds going towards the purchase of sensory and IT equipment for the school.

Everyone is encouraged to enter and Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan will be there with his camera.