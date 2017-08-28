St. Peter's go 'medal crazy' at Ardee Sports Day

The curtain came down on the track and field season for the year when Ardee and District AC held their annual track and field Sports Day.

This was a most enjoyable event and great credit most go to the Ardee club for the very efficient manner of the day. Lucy Brennan continued her rich vein of form when she won gold in the U12 100m and gold in the U13 long jump.

Lucy was joined on the podium by St. Peter's Judith Bell, finishing second in the long jump U13.

Ellie Smyth ran very strongly to finish third in the girls U12 800m. Lucy Brennan, Judith Bell, Ellie Smyth and Niamh Brady then combined to finish third in the girls U13 relay. Niamh Allen started the medal rush for St. Peter's when she finished third in her U8 sprint followed by by a very close fourth in the 200m race.

Cain Murtagh also ran strongly in the U8 boys races and both these young athletes joined with the O'Reilly twins, Emily and Hannah, to run in the boys U9 relay and were very unfortunate to finish just outside the medals. This was after Hannah had won silver in the girls U9 sprint. Orla McLaughlin performed excellently on her sprint to finish second. Her training partner, Dearbhla Allen, performed well in the girls U11 600m and long jump to finish fourth in both.

Harry O'Reilly showed his potential for the upcoming cross-country when he finished a clear second in the 600m U11.

Harry, Dearbhla and Orla combined with a Blackrock athlete to finish third in the U11 boys relay race. Ronan Deery had a good day in the field event with gold in the U13 long jump and silver in the U14 shot putt.

Dean Murtagh also enjoyed success with a bronze in the sprint and bronze in the U14 shot putt.

Sean Allen was third in the boys U13 800m. The three boys then combined with Cian Gorham from MountPleasent to finish second in the boys U13 relay.