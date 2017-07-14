Westerns defeat John Mitchels in JFC

Junior Football Championship

Westerns 2-13 1-3 John Mitchels

In a game that was expected to be tight, the local derby between the John Mitchels and Westerns became disappointingly one sided in favour of the Reaghstown men.



Cathal O'Hanlon's outfit dominated in all factors of the game as the Mitchels had no answer - they simply never turned up. In fact, they went scoreless for the entire opening-half.



Westerns, lead by Durnin brothers Tommy and Anthony in the middle of the field, bagged an early goal from Conor Kerr, with the competitive edge of the game being wiped straightaway.



Robert Coyle finally got the Ballybailie side off the mark with a free in the 35 minute, however, Johnny Lynch bagged a match sealing major for the Westerns in a subsequent attack before Barry Kirk took the bad look off the scoreboard with a consolation goal for the Mitchels.

The Westerns are as good as through to the last eight on the back of this result, and a dark-horse for the championship on this evidence.



Westerns: Peter Shields; Colin Martin, James Ward, Michael Martin; Seán McGuinness, Stephen Boylan, John Murray; Tommy Durnin (0-4, free), Anthony Durnin (0-2); Terence Sweeney (0-1), Trevor Baylon (0-2), Dylan Ogle; Johnny Lynch (1-2), Conor Kerr (1-0), Ciaran Campbell (0-1)

Subs: Andrew Kerr, Gerry Curtis, Patrick Kerley (0-1), Shane Matthews, Andrew Murray, Damien Boylan



John Mitchels: David Anderson; Mitchell Keenan, Emmet Farrell, Aaron Kane; Anthony Coyle, Neil Reilly, Brendan McDonnell; James Clarke, Aaron Keely; Ben O’Brien, Conor Reilly (0-2, free), Stephen Coyle; Alan Mackin, Robert Coyle (0-1,free), Barry Kirk (1-0)

Subs: Rory Durnin, Mickey Nulty, Conor Reilly, Neil Reilly, Gareth Finnegan



Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)