Community Games title for Litchfield

Conor Litchfield secured his place at the National Community Games 600m final at the weekend.

The young runner prevailed in the Louth U12 finals in Drogheda on Sunday with Abbotstown his next destination as he bids to collect yet another honour on the track.

John Roche, chairman of the Louth Community Games, presented Litchfield with his medal after the event.

Congratulations Conor.