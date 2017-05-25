Rúairí settles for silver at Leinsters

Team Torres' Rúairí Ó'Murchú took home a well-deserved silver at the Leinster Open in Greystones, Co. Wicklow the weekend before last.



Competing in the under-74kg division, Ruairí enjoyed early success with his favourite submission the 'Guillotine Choke', and when facing his opponent in the final he came agonisingly close on two occasions to submitting his opponent with the choke.



However, the opposition dug deep and somehow managed to tough it out. Not one to give up, Ruairí pursued submission options until the final bell but was ultimately edged on points and had to settle for silver.



Congratulation also to Aaron Conroy who trains regularly with Team Torres and took home a Gold medal. Team Torres provides classes tailored especially for beginners, more details can be found on their Facebook page, DundalkTorres.