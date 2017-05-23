Louth to face Wexford in minor semi-final

Louth minors have been drawn to face Wexford for a place in the Leinster Final.

In the county's first last four tie since 2011, Wayne Kierans will take his men to Wexford Park on Wednesday July 5th.

This follows his side's come from behind victory over Offaly on Saturday where corner-forward John Gallagher scored 0-8.

The Wee County's last provincial final appearance at this level came in 1971, while the Reds haven't won an U18 provincial crown since 1953.

Dublin and Kildare face off in the other semi-final.