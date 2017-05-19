Louth name team to face Wicklow

Louth have handed championship debuts to defensive pair Darren Marks and Kevin Carr for Sunday's Leinster Senior Football Championship clash with Wicklow at Parnell Park.

However, there are no places in the starting side for Jim McEneaney, Adrian Reid or Declan Byrne.

Colin Kelly has named John Bingham at centre-back while Anthony Williams has been pushed up a line from left corner to left half-back.

Conal McKeever is another to get back into the starting fold following a league campaign which saw his part come mostly from the bench.

Louth team in full

1. Craig Lynch (Naomh Máirtín)

2. Pádraig Rath (Dreadnots)

3. Patrick Reilly (St. Bride's)

4. Kevin Carr (Newtown Blues)

5. Darren Marks (Cooley Kickhams)

6. John Bingham (Ardee, St. Mary's)

7. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots)

8. James Stewart (Dundalk Gaels)

9. Tommy Durnin (Westerns)

10. Conal McKeever (Clan na Gael)

11. Páraic Smith (Dreadnots)

12. Bevan Duffy (St. Fechin's)

13. Rúairí Moore (O'Raghaillaigh's)

14. Eoin O'Connor (St. Patrick's)

15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)