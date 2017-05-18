2017 Louth Junior Squad

Louth Junior team manager Ollie McDonnell has revealed his 24 man squad for the upcoming Leinster championship campaign to the Dundalk Democrat.

The Reds take on Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park next Wednesday night in the provincial quarter-final.

With new regulations having been put in place, any player who played senior club championship in Louth last year are unable to represent Louth at junior level in 2017.

Louth have been upgraded this year meaning no player who played senior club cship the previous year can play Leinster junior county. — Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) May 18, 2017

As a result, McDonnell, along with selectors Aaron Hoey and John Neary, have assembled a squad comprising of 17 intermediate club players with a further seven joining from junior clubs.

Squad in full:

Darren Breen, Mark Hoey, Kevin Hearty, Cillian Kirk (St. Brides)

Ciaran Lenihan, William Woods, Hugh Osbourne (Naomh Fionnbarra)

Robbie Brodigan, Conor Earley, Barry Reynolds (Oliver Plunketts)

Niall Sharkey, Ciaran Sheridan (Glyde Rangers)

David Quigley, Dan O'Connell (Roche Emmets)

Conal O'Hanlon, Derek Mulligan (St. Joseph's)

Peter Nixon, Dean Maguire (Dundalk Young Irelands)

Cian Callan (St. Kevin's)

Colm Giggins (Stabannon Parnells)

Billy Smith (Clan na Gael)

Andrew Mooney (Glen Emmets)

Niall McCabe (St. Fechins)

Aaron O'Brien (Mattock Rangers)