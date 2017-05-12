Gary Anderson coming to the Crowne Plaza

Two-time PDC World Darts champion Gary Anderson is to take part in an exhibition event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in June.

'The Flying Scotsman' will become the second professional player to play in Dundalk recently, when he visits on Sunday June 25th, with Phil 'The Power' Taylor having played at the Ramada Resort in April.

18-20 local players will be involved on the night with the current world number two playing each of them in the best of one-leg format.

All proceeds from Anderson's visit will be donated to the local cara cancer support group.

As it's the Scotsman's first visit to Dundalk, interest is sure to be high so it's highly recommended that you purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

VIP tickets are priced at €35, this includes a meet and greet session with Anderson as well as refreshments, while general tickets are set at €15.

Tickets can be purchased on www.ticketstop.ie, at the Crowne Plaza reception desk or by contacting Finbarr on 086-4412761.

Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 6pm while the time for general admission is 7:30pm.