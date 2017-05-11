"When Two Forces Combine"

Local clubs, Naomh Moninne and Dundalk RFC have teamed up to stage a 'night at the casino', in what will be a joint-fundraiser.

The event takes place on Friday week (19th May) at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, with night kicking-off at 8:15pm. Tickets are priced at €25 per person

A fun night lies in stall with all who attend arriving to a Prosecco reception and music, followed by two-hours in the Casino along with a light buffet and music by Prime Suspects.

Event organisers are still seeking sponsors where you can get your company advertised throughout the evening, both on arrival and on a big screen, for €100.

Any interested sponsors or for further information contact Caroline Whyte

(0876475093) or Gary O'Hanlon (0872795429)

Tickets are also available at the following outlets:

McDonnell's Menswear - Jim McDonnell

Acorn Insurances - John Murphy

Blue Sky Insurances - Gary Valentine

Lifestlye Sports (Marshes) - Darren O'Hanrahan