Fundraiser
"When Two Forces Combine"
Naomh Moninne and Dundalk RFC team up for 'a night at the casino'
Juvenile players from both clubs
Local clubs, Naomh Moninne and Dundalk RFC have teamed up to stage a 'night at the casino', in what will be a joint-fundraiser.
The event takes place on Friday week (19th May) at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, with night kicking-off at 8:15pm. Tickets are priced at €25 per person
A fun night lies in stall with all who attend arriving to a Prosecco reception and music, followed by two-hours in the Casino along with a light buffet and music by Prime Suspects.
Event organisers are still seeking sponsors where you can get your company advertised throughout the evening, both on arrival and on a big screen, for €100.
Any interested sponsors or for further information contact Caroline Whyte
(0876475093) or Gary O'Hanlon (0872795429)
Tickets are also available at the following outlets:
McDonnell's Menswear - Jim McDonnell
Acorn Insurances - John Murphy
Blue Sky Insurances - Gary Valentine
Lifestlye Sports (Marshes) - Darren O'Hanrahan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on