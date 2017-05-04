Fyffes sponsor Dundalk Kennedy Cup gear

Fyffes have sponsored the Dundalk Schoolboys team with training gear ahead of the annual Kennedy Cup tournament.

Sales and Marketing manager of Fyffes, Emma Hunt-Duffy was at Oriel Park today to present squad members Mayowa Animashaun and Cillian Duffy and team manager Peter Coleman with their new adidas training tops

Fyffes, who hold close links to Dundalk FC having sponsored them for the last six-years, have come on board to help the local schoolboy selection get ready for a crack at silverware when their Kennedy campaign begins June 12th.

Dundalk have been paired alongside Kildare, Cavan/Monaghan and NEC in group four and face Cavan/Monaghan in their opener.

Emma Hunt-Duffy with Dundalk Kennedy Cup squad manager Peter Coleman (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)