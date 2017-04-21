Lilywhites get back to winning ways in Oriel Park

Dundalk got their seventh league win of the season at Oriel Park tonight courtesy of a 2-0 win over Bohemian

David McMillan's fifth goal in as many matches put Stephen Kenny's side ahead on nine-minutes, with the striker nodding an inch-perfect delivery from Patrick McEleney into the bottom corner.

And, although chances fell for the lively Michael Duffy and McEleney prior to half-time, that was how it was to remain at the interval despite the visitor's threat in front of goal becoming more apparent as the first-45 neared to a close.

However, Duffy effectively ended the contest on 66 minutes when he fired a vicious low drive to the bottom corner of the net from 20 yards.

2-0 was how it ended. Dundalk get back to winning ways...

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Niclas Vemmelund, Brian Gartland, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Stephen O'Donnell (Conor Clifford 73); Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney (Thomas Stewart 86), Jamie McGrath (Steven Kinsella 65); David McMillan

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Ian Morris, Fuad Sule (Keith Ward 82); Paddy Kavanagh, Oscar Brennan, Kaleem Simon; Jamie Doyle (Dean Casey 69)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin