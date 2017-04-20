Dundalk to host First Division opposition in League Cup last eight

In what will be their first competitive meeting since the infamous 2012 promotion/relegation play-off, Dundalk will host Waterford FC in the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

This following yesterday's draw in Abbotstown which pitted Alan Reynold's First Division league leaders against the 2014 winners, who just about accounted for UCD on Monday night while the Blues saw off Cobh Ramblers.

The competition harbours special memories for Stephen Kenny with Dundalk's triumph three seasons ago being the Lilywhites' first trophy under the Dubliner.

In contrast, the Munster men last lifted the League cup in 1985.

A time and date for the game is still to be confirmed.

The EA Sports Cup Quarter Final Draw (In Full)

Dundalk vs Waterford

Sligo Rovers vs Galway United

Shamrock Rovers vs Longford Town

Cork City vs St. Patrick's Athletic