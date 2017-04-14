Super 'Doms' clinch u16 First Division crown
The win adds to the u15 victory earlier in the week
St. Dominic's clinched the u16 Division One title on Thursday night with hard-fought 2-1 win over title-rivals Bellurgan. The Doms headed out towards the peninsula knowing a draw would make them champions, while the hosts, who were intent on capturing the league crown on their home patch, knew only a win would suffice.
It didn't take long for those aspirations to take a blow though as Fintan Brady put the Doms ahead after a quarter-of-an-hour, although that lead didn't see the light of half-time with Seán Dawe's free-kick leveling matters. A tense affair was settled on the hour-mark when Brady added to his earlier strike to put the Dundalk natives 2-1 ahead and heading for the championship. And, despite a late surge from the home side, they held on with keeper Jack McKenna and his defence performing heroics in the closing moments.
This victory caps off a memorable week for St. Dominic's whose u15's won the Division One title, a remarkable achievement considering the club has has to play all this season's matches away from home due to the redevelopment of their Friary Field home.
