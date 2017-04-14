Super 'Doms' clinch u16 First Division crown

St. Dominic's clinched the u16 Division One title on Thursday night with hard-fought 2-1 win over title-rivals Bellurgan. The Doms headed out towards the peninsula knowing a draw would make them champions, while the hosts, who were intent on capturing the league crown on their home patch, knew only a win would suffice.

It didn't take long for those aspirations to take a blow though as Fintan Brady put the Doms ahead after a quarter-of-an-hour, although that lead didn't see the light of half-time with Seán Dawe's free-kick leveling matters. A tense affair was settled on the hour-mark when Brady added to his earlier strike to put the Dundalk natives 2-1 ahead and heading for the championship. And, despite a late surge from the home side, they held on with keeper Jack McKenna and his defence performing heroics in the closing moments.

This victory caps off a memorable week for St. Dominic's whose u15's won the Division One title, a remarkable achievement considering the club has has to play all this season's matches away from home due to the redevelopment of their Friary Field home.