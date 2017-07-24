WINNER: The best Chinese takeaway in Dundalk

We've had another huge response to our poll to find Dundalk's favourite Chinese takeaway. Like we're said before, it is fantastic to see such support for local businesses and services.

People in Dundalk really know what they like when it comes to Chinese food if our poll is anything to go by. Voting continued throughout the whole weekend, right up to the poll closing.

And so to the poll results. Starting with the runners up, our third place went to the SING LI van! Our only mobile nominee, it garnered huge support with 15% of the vote.

Next, with 23% of the poll came GOURMET PALACE on Park Street, Dundalk. Gourmet Palace fought it out with our ultimate winner right to the end of the poll and was just two points short of victory in the end.

But there can only be one winner. Congratulations to YOUNG'S RESTAURANT on Church Street, Dundalk - the winner of our poll, with 25% of the vote.

Thank you to everyone who took part in this and all our polls.