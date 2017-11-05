'Nanny' Nancy McCartney's sense of hunour was legendary

Nancy (Ann) McCartney (nee Wallace) lived a long and simple life. Her life marked many wonderful accomplishments throughout her journeys, ones that mark her out as a very special person to her family and those that knew her.

Nancy entered our world on the fifth day of April 1919. To put that into perspective, this makes her one of the very last generation of our people to be born before the creation of our state. At the age of ninety eight and a half (the half was very important to her), her longevity, until her untimely passing, is in itself a privileged achievement.

Nancy’s life was enriched by those who were central to her world, her family. Nancy was the only child to Margaret and John Wallace. Her extended family, reached many parts of the world and she kept in constant contact with them, eagerly awaiting her letters in the post from Kim Carrig in the US. Her maternal instinct extended to Florrie and Mary when she took them into her home and cherished them as her own.

She welcomed her son-in-law Gerry into the family and he and Anne blessed her with four wonderful grandchildren, Doreen, John, Gerard and Peter. She also welcomed Doreen’s husband Amir into the family (which knowing Nancy is an honour in itself). All of these people meant everything to her as they were her pride and joy. She devoted herself to them and everything they did in their lives. She shared in all of their successes, comforted them during sadness and warmed their hearts with perennial laughter and love.

Nancy’s needs in life were simple. She lived all her life on the Sea Road. She abstained from alcohol and was a pioneer all of her life, proudly wearing her pioneer pin on many occasions. Nancy was very strong minded and fiercely independent.

Her humour is legendary and there are many a person who have fallen victim to her quick wit and mischievous charm. She always had great time for people and loved to socialise with friends and neighbours and if she had a cup of tea and biscuits in her hand at the same time then that made the chat and company even better. Nancy always looked forward to going to the Social Club every week and up until recently; she dutifully completed her shopping in Dundalk every week.

Nancy had a great love of animals and nature and adored her little Westie dog Junior, whom she often took for a walk to the seaside during the warm summer months. Together with her husband Johnny, she grew vegetables and fruits to feed her family and flowers to decorate her home and garden.

Nancy was a person of great conviction and had a great devotion to her faith. Her room is adorned with Heavenly Saints and her prayer book was always at her side before she slept for the night.

Her family and friends will no doubt shed tears and have heavy hearts filled with lament and sorrow and although her life has reached its full circle, people like Nancy never truly die as she lives on through the lives and memories of everyone who knew her. Nancy’s indomitable spirit embodies everything that made her who she is and from her family and friends, we say farewell and leave with a phrase she is so well known for which is……”God Bless You Child”.

Nancy passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family on the 11th of October 2017. She is survived by her daughter Anne, her son-in-law Gerry, her grandchildren Doreen, John, Gerard and Peter, grandson-in-law Amir, special friends Florrie and Mary, nephews and niece, friends, relatives, neighbours and all extended family. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret and John Wallace and her husband John McCartney. Nancy reposed at her home on Thursday 12th October 2017. Nancy’s remains were taken to St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran on Friday morning where Mass was celebrated by Fr. Michael Sheehan.

Gifts symbolising her life were taken to the Altar by Nancy’s grandsons John, Gerard and Peter. These included her Prayer Book, Rosary Beads, tea and biscuits (which she always enjoyed over a chat) and a collage-photograph of those who meant the most to her – her family.

The readings were given by her granddaughter Doreen and friend Mary. Prayers of the faithful were offered by her son-in-law Gerry, Niece Nancy and her friends Mark, Catherine and Samantha. Offertory Gifts were presented by son-in-law Gerry and friend Florrie. Communion Reflection was read by Fr. Michael. Beautiful music was provided by Patsy Breen and Eamon Cooney.

Her favourite song, “The Fields of Athenry” was sung at her graveside by Mark Connolly and accompanied by Patsy Breen and Eamon Cooney. Her granddaughter read a beautiful Reflection at her graveside also. Father Michael Sheehan spoke the Words of Blessing and Farewell as she was laid to rest in the cemetery.

The family would like to sincerely thank Father Michael Sheehan for all his help over this period.

Nancy’s Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, on Sunday 12th November 2017 at 11.00 o’clock Mass.