Maureen O'Neill was a warm and caring person

The death occurred peacefully in her 95th year of Maureen O’Neill, Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk, on June 27 2017, in Saint Joseph’s Nursing Home, Warrenpoint, surrounded by her loving family.

Daughter of James and Ann McNamee, Tulla, Omeath, she was the last surviving member of her family.

She attended the local national school, and then went to work in Musgrave Park Hospital, Belfast, where she trained to be a nurse.

Maureen married Owen O’Neill in December, 1950, and soon settled in Glenmore as a farmer’s wife, where she raised her family of three sons and one daughter.

She loved farming life and like most women of that era, worked hard with her husband Owen to provide for their family.

She always kept busy – making bread, churning the milk to make lovely country butter, providing food and meals for the workmen in the fields and at the threshing mill in the haggard, as well as rearing turkeys for the Christmas market.

She also enjoyed gardening, horticulture and reading.

Maureen was a great conversationalist, and loved to have friends and neighbours call to her home for a chat. The kettle was always on the boil, and the tea and goodies were quickly on the table.

A warm and caring person, she was very supportive of her family, always encouraging the ladies in her family to work outside the home, and she would take care of the grandchildren.

She loved style and clothes and shopping with her daughter Ann, especially when an outfit for a grandchild’s wedding was required.

Regular visits to the hairdresser and beautician were important to her. She took great pride in her family, and loved to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit and she could call each one by name.

Maureen was a woman of deep faith, and devoted to her religion - reciting her Rosary daily, attending Sunday Mass and First Friday Mass were very important to her.

She enjoyed many trips to Our Lady’s Shrine at Knock, County Mayo, and senior citizens’ bus trips to many parts of Ireland.

A few years ago, she also travelled to Canada to visit her grandson and his family.

Sadly, Maureen’s health deteriorated over two years ago, and she was cared for in Saint Joseph’s Nursing Home in Warrenpoint during that time.

She was predeceased by her husband, Owen, parents, James and Ann, and her siblings, Jimmy, Vera, Brigid and Philomena.

Maureen is survived by her loving family, Charlie, Ann, Gerry and Peter, her daughters-in-law, Peggy, Deirdre and Patricia, her son-in-law, John, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

After reposing at her residence, Maureen’s remains were removed to Saint Anne’s Church, Mullaghbuoy, where her funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Malachy Conlon, PP, Cooley.

Readings were read by her grandchildren, Eoghan O’Neill and Amanda Treadwell.

Prayers of the Faithful were led by her grandchildren, Andrew O’Neill, Cathal O’Neill, Christopher Page and Áine Hardiman.

Offertory gifts were brought to the altar by sons, Charlie and Peter.

Beautiful music and song were provided by Charlene, Mary Louise and Francis O’Hagan, and Frank McCann.

Burial took place in Lordship cemetery.