The death occurred of Gabriel McGahon of 40 Oaklawns following a long illness while on holiday on June 2 last.

Gabriel returned to Dundalk six years ago after living and working in England for four decades. He emigrated in 1972 after marrying local lady Rita Gover from De La Salle Terrace.

They settled in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire where they brought up their two sons, Francis and Martin, who now live in Barnet, London and Deale in Kent, respectively.

Gabriel hailed from Ballykelly outside of Dundalk, and was son of the late Patrick and Brigid McGahon. He worked with local farmers prior to his departure to England.

Like many Irishmen at the time he gained employment in the construction trade and was employed with well known contractors like McAlpine and Warrington Builders. It was extremely hard physical work, with pick and shovel and hods the only tools available to workers then. It involved also a lot of time away from home working on projects in different parts of the country, his last being on the Channel Tunnel or Chunnel as it is known between Dover and Calais.

Gabriel was a noted hard worker who could apply his hands to any job, and his handiwork is evident about his home.

He was a quiet, inoffensive, gentle, man who loved Liverpool which was a short distance from his home, and became a keen follower of The Reds, although there were split allegiances in his family. Son Francis is like his father a fan of Liverpool, while other son, Martin is a supporter of the city’s other famous club Everton.

Gabriel liked to relax with a drink on a Saturday after a hard week’s work and loved returning home for breaks.

On retiring he and wife Rita moved back to Dundalk, but sadly within a short time was struck with ill health.

He passed away while on a break to Ellesmere. He is greatly missed by wife, Rita, sons, Francis and Martin, brother, Thomas, Carrickmacross and sisters, Kitty, Bernie, Margaret and Philomena, who all reside in England.

Gabriel’s funeral Mass was in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ellesmere and was interred in Overpool cemetery on July 13 last.