OBITUARY: Angela was well-known throughout Dundalk for her voluntary work

Angela McQuaid (1947-2017)

The death has taken place of Angela McQuaid, well-known throughout Dundalk for her voluntary work, which was recognised when she acted as Grand Marshall of the town’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

She passed away peacefully in the Louth County Hospital on April 15, 2017.

Angela was born Angela Millan in Holles Street, Dublin in 1947. She was reared an only child in Yorke Street by her parents, Leo and Ina Millan.

Angela started working at an early age in Fagan’s, P.J. Carroll’s and latterly McCourt’s.

A natural communicator, she had her first foray into radio with the pirate station, Radio Carousel, where, as well as being advertising manager, she presented ‘Hospital Requests’ on a Sunday.

In preparation for this show, Angela would visit the Louth County Hospital on Saturday night and meet with all the patients and their families.

She also produced a show called ‘On The Street Where You Live’, presented by the late Dave Scott (Joe Reilly).

In this show, Angela utilised her knowledge of great Dundalk families to be interviewed and reminisce about life on the street where they lived. The essence of true community broadcasting!

Angela later went on to work for LMFM, Northern Sound/Shannonside, as commercial manager with Dundalk Football Club, The Argus, Style and Beauty magazine and North East Weddings.

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Angela enmeshed herself deeply into the community of Dundalk and its hinterland with her voluntary work.

She spent many years working with the Maytime Festival, and served as President in the millennium year, fundraising for a C.A.T. scan for the Louth Hospital, and working with RTE’s People In Need Telethon.

Her mother, Ina, then living in Ballybay, spotted Angela’s photo in The Northern Standard, being presented with a cheque for People In Need. Misunderstanding, Ina then made a stern phone call to Angela, asking if she and Gerry had lost their jobs and fallen on hard times!

Angela’s dedication to Dundalk was honoured when she was invited to be Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick’s Day parade almost ten years ago, a role she accepted with pride.

When Angela became ill it was a huge shock to her family and friends, as throughout her life she was always hale and hearty.

Gerry and Sharron are indebted for the care and kindness given to Angela by North East Palliative Care.

They made a heavy burden lighter, and as Angela’s illness progressed, she spent her final months in the Louth Hospital Palliative Care, where the care and love she received is something Gerry and Sharron will never forget and will be forever grateful for.

Angela reposed in McGeough’s funeral home in accordance with her wishes.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated in the Redemptorist Church by Father Brendan Callanan.

The symbols of her life were a book, a phone, newspaper, lipstick and a notebook and pen. They were presented by family friends, Eileen Connolly, Bernie Dullaghan and Anita Boyle, who was Angela and Gerry’s flower girl when they married in 1972.

The Readings were read by Councillor Liam Reilly and Anne Campbell. Prayers of the faithful were read by Anita Boyle, Aisling McAteer, Tracy Murtagh and Angela’s daughter, Sharron.

The Offertory procession was led by Eileen Connolly and Bernie Dullaghan.

A heartfelt and emotional eulogy was delivered by Angela’s daughter, Sharron.

The wonderful Sarah McCourt sang beautifully for the service.

Angela’s Month’s Mind Mass is on 14 May, 2017, in the Redemptorist Church at 12.30pm.

Angela is survived by her husband, Gerry; and only daughter, Sharron; and wide circle of friends.

The presence of her absence is hugely felt. Angela was a remarkable lady.

‘Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation’ – Kahil Gibhran.